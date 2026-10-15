Branicks Secures Creditor Deal; Danne and Conradi Accept Board Seats
Branicks Group AG has cleared key restructuring hurdles, securing creditor backing and confirming new Supervisory Board members despite a shareholder setback.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Branicks Group AG reached an agreement with its key creditors to proceed with the restructuring plan announced on 30 July 2026.
- The agreement allows the plan to move forward despite shareholders rejecting approval of consultancy agreements at the extraordinary general meeting on 9 October 2026.
- Supervisory Board candidates Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi have accepted their elections.
- Danne is intended to be proposed as Supervisory Board chairman, with Conradi as his deputy.
- The company says the two obstacles identified after the meeting have now been removed, and key conditions for restructuring have been met.
- Branicks expects the restructuring to take effect on 31 December 2026, or no later than 31 March 2027.
The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at BRANICKS Group is on 31.12.2026.
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