AI-Fueled Chip Demand Drives Record Quarterly Orders and Sales
Booming semiconductor demand propelled VAT Group to record Q3 orders, surging sales and a strong growth outlook as it ramps up production capacity.
- VAT Group reported record Q3 order intake of CHF 697 million, up 193% year on year, driven by strong demand for advanced semiconductor production capacity.
- Q3 net sales rose 46% year on year to CHF 376 million, with growth across all business areas, led by Semiconductors.
- The order backlog reached a record CHF 980 million, up 279% year on year; the book-to-bill ratio was 1.9.
- VAT added 450 employees in Q3 and is expanding production, targeting quarterly factory output of CHF 450 million by end-2026.
- For Q4 2026, VAT expects sales of CHF 420–450 million and a book-to-bill ratio above one; it expects full-year 2026 performance measures to exceed 2025 levels.
- VAT expects 2027 sales to be significantly above the previous CHF 1.5–1.7 billion guidance range, supported by continued strong semiconductor investment.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at VAT Group is on 02.03.2027.
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