AI-Fueled Chip Demand Drives Record Quarterly Orders and Sales

VAT Group reported record Q3 order intake of CHF 697 million, up 193% year on year, driven by strong demand for advanced semiconductor production capacity.

Q3 net sales rose 46% year on year to CHF 376 million, with growth across all business areas, led by Semiconductors.

The order backlog reached a record CHF 980 million, up 279% year on year; the book-to-bill ratio was 1.9.

VAT added 450 employees in Q3 and is expanding production, targeting quarterly factory output of CHF 450 million by end-2026.

For Q4 2026, VAT expects sales of CHF 420–450 million and a book-to-bill ratio above one; it expects full-year 2026 performance measures to exceed 2025 levels.

VAT expects 2027 sales to be significantly above the previous CHF 1.5–1.7 billion guidance range, supported by continued strong semiconductor investment.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at VAT Group is on 02.03.2027.



