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    Cicor Technologies: Q3 Sales Up 6.7%; Backlog Signals Q4 Acceleration

    Cicor heads into Q4 with rising sales, robust orders and growing defence ties, reaffirming its 2026 outlook despite component shortages.

    Cicor Technologies: Q3 Sales Up 6.7%; Backlog Signals Q4 Acceleration
    Foto: Cicor Management AG
    • Q3 2026 sales rose 6.7% year on year to CHF 170.8 million, including organic growth of 4.6%.
    • Order intake increased 10.7% to CHF 193.2 million; the 1.13 book-to-bill ratio marked the sixth consecutive quarter above 1.
    • Component shortages, particularly of printed circuit boards and memory chips, constrained organic growth and slightly delayed revenue recognition.
    • Cicor expects a significant Q4 revenue acceleration: second-half sales are forecast to be 10%–25% above the first half, with Q4 expected to be the strongest quarter of the year.
    • The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: sales of CHF 700–750 million and adjusted EBITDA of CHF 70–80 million, assuming no further deterioration in geopolitics or material availability.
    • Cicor added three Aerospace & Defence customers in the first nine months of 2026 and now serves 16 of Europe’s top 20 A&D contractors.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Cicor Technologies is on 04.03.2027.

    The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 149,90EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 151,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,27 % since publication.


    Cicor Technologies

    +0,93 %
    -0,33 %
    +18,35 %
    +25,16 %
    -27,87 %
    +223,49 %
    +196,14 %
    +87,16 %
    ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744
    Cicor Technologies direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Cicor Technologies: Q3 Sales Up 6.7%; Backlog Signals Q4 Acceleration Cicor heads into Q4 with rising sales, robust orders and growing defence ties, reaffirming its 2026 outlook despite component shortages.
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