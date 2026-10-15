Cicor Technologies: Q3 Sales Up 6.7%; Backlog Signals Q4 Acceleration

Q3 2026 sales rose 6.7% year on year to CHF 170.8 million, including organic growth of 4.6%.

Order intake increased 10.7% to CHF 193.2 million; the 1.13 book-to-bill ratio marked the sixth consecutive quarter above 1.

Component shortages, particularly of printed circuit boards and memory chips, constrained organic growth and slightly delayed revenue recognition.

Cicor expects a significant Q4 revenue acceleration: second-half sales are forecast to be 10%–25% above the first half, with Q4 expected to be the strongest quarter of the year.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: sales of CHF 700–750 million and adjusted EBITDA of CHF 70–80 million, assuming no further deterioration in geopolitics or material availability.

Cicor added three Aerospace & Defence customers in the first nine months of 2026 and now serves 16 of Europe’s top 20 A&D contractors.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Cicor Technologies is on 04.03.2027.

The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 149,90EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 151,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,27 % since publication.





