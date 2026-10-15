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    Heidelberg Pharma’s FY2026 Update: What Its First 9 Months Reveal

    From Phase IIa progress to a broader ADC alliance, Heidelberg Pharma is advancing its cancer pipeline while boosting revenue and sharply narrowing losses.

    Heidelberg Pharma’s FY2026 Update: What Its First 9 Months Reveal
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Heidelberg Pharma’s Phase IIa trial of HDP-101 in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma is progressing as planned at the recommended Phase II dose of 175 µg/kg. Earlier trial data showed a 42% overall response rate across dose cohorts of 90–175 µg/kg, with a favorable safety profile.
    • China’s NMPA approved a Phase Ib/II combination trial of HDP-101, to be conducted and funded by partner Huadong Medicine.
    • Heidelberg Pharma and Huadong signed an expanded collaboration to jointly develop ADCs against up to six targets, potentially including bispecific or multispecific ADCs and dual payloads.
    • Nine-month sales revenue and other income rose 79% to €11.5 million, while operating expenses fell 29% to €19.9 million. The net loss narrowed to €8.7 million from €21.1 million a year earlier.
    • Cash stood at €19.8 million at 31 August 2026. The company confirmed its 2026 guidance and said financing is secured at least until mid-2027 under current plans.
    • Heidelberg Pharma received partner milestone payments, including after Takeda began a Phase I/II trial of its licensed ADC candidate. It also presented promising preclinical data for HDP-103, its prostate cancer candidate.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Heidelberg Pharma is on 15.10.2026.

    The price of Heidelberg Pharma at the time of the news was 2,2250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,2350EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,45 % since publication.


    Heidelberg Pharma

    +0,45 %
    -2,40 %
    -10,06 %
    -9,88 %
    -23,85 %
    -30,16 %
    -58,38 %
    +42,74 %
    -94,79 %
    ISIN:DE000A11QVV0WKN:A11QVV
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    Heidelberg Pharma’s FY2026 Update: What Its First 9 Months Reveal From Phase IIa progress to a broader ADC alliance, Heidelberg Pharma is advancing its cancer pipeline while boosting revenue and sharply narrowing losses.
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