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    Evotec Taps Dr. Joanna Holbrook as CSO and Management Board Member

    Evotec is opening a new scientific chapter with Dr. Joanna Holbrook, whose 25-plus years of expertise will help shape innovation and accelerate drug discovery as its next Chief Scientific Officer.

    Evotec Taps Dr. Joanna Holbrook as CSO and Management Board Member
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec has appointed Dr. Joanna Holbrook as Chief Scientific Officer and a member of its Management Board, effective November 1, 2026.
    • She will lead Evotec’s global scientific strategy and strengthen differentiation across its discovery and development services, technology platforms, and proprietary innovation.
    • Holbrook brings more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical research, biotechnology, and academia, including work in omics, data science, precision medicine, and novel therapies.
    • Most recently, she led cardiovascular, renal, and hepatic disease research and in vitro discovery platforms at Novo Nordisk.
    • Her previous roles include Chief Scientific Officer at Biomodal, Vice President of Translational Medicine at BenevolentAI, and academic positions in the UK and Singapore; she began her career at GSK.
    • Evotec says Holbrook will use scientific advances and integrated capabilities to help partners discover and develop medicines faster and with a higher probability of success.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 2,6350EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.170,22PKT (+0,58 %).


    Evotec

    +0,73 %
    -9,56 %
    -8,58 %
    -30,08 %
    -60,23 %
    -84,51 %
    -93,84 %
    -47,91 %
    -82,26 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
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    Evotec Taps Dr. Joanna Holbrook as CSO and Management Board Member Evotec is opening a new scientific chapter with Dr. Joanna Holbrook, whose 25-plus years of expertise will help shape innovation and accelerate drug discovery as its next Chief Scientific Officer.
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