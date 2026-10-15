Almonty Industries, VIB Vermoegen & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
|?
|Kuros Biosciences
|?
|?
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
|Micron Technology
|?
|?
|ITM Power
|?
|?
|NEL ASA
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|165
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|88
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|50
|?
|?
|Silber
|42
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|39
|?
|?
|Evotec
|35
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|VIB Vermoegen
|+8,82 %
|?
|?
|?
|DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)
|+6,89 %
|?
|?
|?
|indie Semiconductor Registered (A)
|+3,24 %
|?
|?
|?
|Greenland Mines
|-11,48 %
|?
|?
|?
|Advantest
|-12,54 %
|?
|?
|?
|Lenovo Group
|-13,13 %
|?
|?
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -39,64 %
Wochenperformance: -39,64 %
Platz 1
Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: +5,62 %
Wochenperformance: +5,62 %
Platz 2
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +11,61 %
Wochenperformance: +11,61 %
Platz 3
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -19,47 %
Wochenperformance: -19,47 %
Platz 4
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +0,19 %
Wochenperformance: +0,19 %
Platz 5
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +1,27 %
Wochenperformance: +1,27 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -18,54 %
Wochenperformance: -18,54 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -7,00 %
Wochenperformance: -7,00 %
Platz 8
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -0,54 %
Wochenperformance: -0,54 %
Platz 9
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,67 %
Wochenperformance: -6,67 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,45 %
Wochenperformance: -1,45 %
Platz 11
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -9,52 %
Wochenperformance: -9,52 %
Platz 12
VIB Vermoegen
Wochenperformance: -12,43 %
Wochenperformance: -12,43 %
Platz 13
DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)
Wochenperformance: +12,92 %
Wochenperformance: +12,92 %
Platz 14
indie Semiconductor Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -22,68 %
Wochenperformance: -22,68 %
Platz 15
Greenland Mines
Wochenperformance: +6,76 %
Wochenperformance: +6,76 %
Platz 16
Advantest
Wochenperformance: -18,07 %
Wochenperformance: -18,07 %
Platz 17
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: -22,16 %
Wochenperformance: -22,16 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte