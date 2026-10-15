GreenCell Posts Record FY2025 Results, Eyes Strong 2026
Greencells powered back to profit in 2025, posting record revenue and EBIT while beating all three financial targets. Solar projects and European storage plans signal what comes next.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Greencells achieved record 2025 revenue of €165.3 million, up 43.9% year on year.
- EBIT rose to a record €9.6 million, compared with a €21.6 million loss in 2024; net income was €6.9 million.
- The company exceeded all three 2025 financial targets: revenue, EBIT and after-tax return on sales.
- Order intake exceeded €182 million; Greencells had over 700 MWp of solar projects under construction and an O&M portfolio above 1 GWp.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to €20.6 million, while consolidated equity improved to €7.4 million at year-end 2025.
- For 2026, Greencells forecasts EBIT of €8.75–9.25 million and has advanced European projects, including a BESS partnership with Desay ESS.
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