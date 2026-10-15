Almonty Industries, Opko Health & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
|?
|FIT GROUP
|?
|?
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
|Eutelsat Communications
|?
|?
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|?
|?
|AIXTRON
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|214
|?
|?
|?
|DAX
|196
|?
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|53
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|49
|?
|?
|Siemens Energy
|49
|?
|?
|Silber
|45
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Opko Health
|+13,82 %
|?
|?
|?
|ADF Group
|+7,37 %
|?
|?
|Group 1 Automotive
|+6,80 %
|?
|?
|2G ENERGY
|-16,74 %
|?
|?
|?
|COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Registered (H)
|-17,21 %
|?
|?
|FMC
|-39,17 %
|?
|?
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BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +3,56 %
Wochenperformance: +3,56 %
Platz 1
FIT GROUP
Wochenperformance: +37,72 %
Wochenperformance: +37,72 %
Platz 2
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +12,46 %
Wochenperformance: +12,46 %
Platz 3
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +4,41 %
Wochenperformance: +4,41 %
Platz 4
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -26,31 %
Wochenperformance: -26,31 %
Platz 5
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: -17,51 %
Wochenperformance: -17,51 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -20,82 %
Wochenperformance: -20,82 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,96 %
Wochenperformance: +0,96 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -2,57 %
Wochenperformance: -2,57 %
Platz 9
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -6,58 %
Wochenperformance: -6,58 %
Platz 10
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -10,82 %
Wochenperformance: -10,82 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: -5,68 %
Wochenperformance: -5,68 %
Platz 12
Opko Health
Wochenperformance: +30,58 %
Wochenperformance: +30,58 %
Platz 13
ADF Group
Wochenperformance: -5,00 %
Wochenperformance: -5,00 %
Platz 14
Group 1 Automotive
Wochenperformance: +3,77 %
Wochenperformance: +3,77 %
Platz 15
2G ENERGY
Wochenperformance: -18,96 %
Wochenperformance: -18,96 %
Platz 16
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -12,20 %
Wochenperformance: -12,20 %
Platz 17
FMC
Wochenperformance: -46,90 %
Wochenperformance: -46,90 %
Platz 18
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