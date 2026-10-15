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    AIXTRON Q3 2026: Orders and Profitability Crush Expectations

    AIXTRON’s preliminary Q3 orders and profits beat expectations, with a favorable product mix boosting margins. The company kept its 2026 outlook unchanged.

    AIXTRON Q3 2026: Orders and Profitability Crush Expectations
    Foto: AIXTRON
    • AIXTRON’s preliminary Q3 2026 order intake was approximately **€275 million**, significantly above the analyst consensus of €214.6 million and up from €124.0 million a year earlier.
    • Revenue was approximately **€184 million**, within the company’s forecast range of €160–200 million and up from €119.6 million in Q3 2025.
    • Gross profit reached approximately **€87 million**, with a gross margin of around **48%**, compared with €46.4 million and 39% in Q3 2025.
    • EBIT was approximately **€57 million**, and the EBIT margin was around **31%**—both significantly above market expectations and higher than the prior-year figures of €15.4 million and 13%.
    • Favorable product mix contributed to the stronger-than-expected operating profitability.
    • AIXTRON left its **2026 full-year guidance unchanged**; the complete Q3 and nine-month results are scheduled for release on **October 29, 2026**.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at AIXTRON is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 33,20EUR and was down -4,89 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.180,45PKT (+0,53 %).


    AIXTRON

    -4,84 %
    -18,58 %
    -6,98 %
    -30,22 %
    +135,30 %
    +2,92 %
    +39,34 %
    +429,04 %
    +447,04 %
    ISIN:DE000A0WMPJ6WKN:A0WMPJ
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    AIXTRON Q3 2026: Orders and Profitability Crush Expectations AIXTRON’s preliminary Q3 orders and profits beat expectations, with a favorable product mix boosting margins. The company kept its 2026 outlook unchanged.
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