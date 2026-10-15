AIXTRON Q3 2026: Orders and Profitability Crush Expectations

Q3 2026 order intake was approximately €275 million, up from €124 million a year earlier and well above the €214.6 million analyst consensus.

Revenue reached approximately €184 million, compared with €119.6 million in Q3 2025, and was within the company’s forecast range.

Gross profit rose to approximately €87 million, with a gross margin of about 48%, versus €46.4 million and 39% a year earlier.

EBIT was approximately €57 million, with an EBIT margin of about 31%, up from €15.4 million and 13% in Q3 2025.

Strong demand for equipment used in laser applications for AI data-center communications drove orders; a favorable product mix supported profitability.

AIXTRON’s 2026 guidance remains unchanged. Full Q3 results, including nine-month figures, are scheduled for release on October 29, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at AIXTRON is on 29.10.2026.

The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 33,24EUR and was down -4,76 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,02EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,66 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.184,08PKT (+0,54 %).







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