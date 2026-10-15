Nordex Posts Strong Preliminary Q3 2026, Raises 2026 EBITDA Margin Outlook
Nordex’s preliminary Q3 results beat expectations as EBITDA more than doubled, with strong project execution and service margins driving a higher full-year outlook.
Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
- Nordex reported preliminary Q3 2026 results that exceeded market expectations and raised its full-year EBITDA margin outlook.
- Q3 EBITDA is expected to reach approximately €278 million, up from €136 million in Q3 2025; the margin rose to 12.7% from 8.0%.
- Quarterly revenue is expected to be approximately €2.187 billion, compared with €1.706 billion a year earlier.
- Q3 free cash flow is expected to total €379 million, up from €149 million in Q3 2025.
- Nordex raised its 2026 EBITDA margin guidance to 11.5%–12.5%, from 8.0%–11.0%; all other full-year guidance remains unchanged.
- Improved service-segment margins and strong project execution drove the results; project risks included in the earlier forecast were less severe than anticipated.
- Nordex plans to publish its full Q3 2026 results on 5 November 2026.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Nordex is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 36,07EUR and was up +2,85 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,13 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.227,89PKT (+0,69 %).
+6,94 %
+4,50 %
-0,84 %
-8,16 %
+57,72 %
+258,27 %
+175,43 %
+71,06 %
+317,78 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte