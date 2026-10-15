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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNordex AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nordex
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    Nordex Posts Strong Preliminary Q3 2026, Raises 2026 EBITDA Margin Outlook

    Nordex’s preliminary Q3 results beat expectations as EBITDA more than doubled, with strong project execution and service margins driving a higher full-year outlook.

    Nordex Posts Strong Preliminary Q3 2026, Raises 2026 EBITDA Margin Outlook
    Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
    • Nordex reported preliminary Q3 2026 results that exceeded market expectations and raised its full-year EBITDA margin outlook.
    • Q3 EBITDA is expected to reach approximately €278 million, up from €136 million in Q3 2025; the margin rose to 12.7% from 8.0%.
    • Quarterly revenue is expected to be approximately €2.187 billion, compared with €1.706 billion a year earlier.
    • Q3 free cash flow is expected to total €379 million, up from €149 million in Q3 2025.
    • Nordex raised its 2026 EBITDA margin guidance to 11.5%–12.5%, from 8.0%–11.0%; all other full-year guidance remains unchanged.
    • Improved service-segment margins and strong project execution drove the results; project risks included in the earlier forecast were less severe than anticipated.
    • Nordex plans to publish its full Q3 2026 results on 5 November 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Nordex is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 36,07EUR and was up +2,85 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,13 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.227,89PKT (+0,69 %).


    Nordex

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    +57,72 %
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    ISIN:DE000A0D6554WKN:A0D655
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    Nordex Posts Strong Preliminary Q3 2026, Raises 2026 EBITDA Margin Outlook Nordex’s preliminary Q3 results beat expectations as EBITDA more than doubled, with strong project execution and service margins driving a higher full-year outlook.
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