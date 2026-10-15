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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNordex AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nordex
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    Nordex Raises 2026 Margin Outlook After Strong Preliminary Q3 Results

    Nordex raises its 2026 margin outlook as strong service performance and smooth project execution drive a sharp rise in quarterly earnings and cash flow.

    Nordex Raises 2026 Margin Outlook After Strong Preliminary Q3 Results
    Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
    • Nordex raised its 2026 EBITDA margin guidance to **11.5–12.5%**, up from **8.0–11.0%**; other guidance elements are unchanged.
    • Preliminary Q3 2026 EBITDA is expected to reach **€278 million**, versus **€136 million** a year earlier, with an EBITDA margin of **12.7%** versus **8.0%**.
    • Q3 revenue is expected to be approximately **€2.187 billion**, up from **€1.706 billion** in Q3 2025.
    • Stronger Service margins and effective project execution drove the results; anticipated risks in the Projects segment were less significant than expected.
    • Q3 free cash flow is expected to be **€379 million**, compared with **€149 million** a year earlier; cash and cash equivalents stood at **€2.327 billion**.
    • Full-year guidance remains at **€8.2–9.0 billion in sales**, a working capital ratio below **-9%**, and approximately **€200 million in CAPEX**. Full Q3 results are due on **5 November 2026**.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Nordex is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 36,56EUR and was up +4,25 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,30 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.249,35PKT (+0,76 %).


    Nordex

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    -0,84 %
    -8,16 %
    +57,72 %
    +258,27 %
    +175,43 %
    +71,06 %
    +318,89 %
    ISIN:DE000A0D6554WKN:A0D655
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    Nordex Raises 2026 Margin Outlook After Strong Preliminary Q3 Results Nordex raises its 2026 margin outlook as strong service performance and smooth project execution drive a sharp rise in quarterly earnings and cash flow.
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