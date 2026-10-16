Almonty Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
|?
|Verbio
|?
|?
|?
|Tesla
|?
|?
|Silver Tiger Metals
|?
|?
|ABO Energy
|?
|?
|SK hynix
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|146
|?
|?
|?
|Siemens Energy
|49
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|28
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|28
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|27
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|27
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Kawasaki Heavy Industries
|+7,80 %
|?
|?
|?
|Electro Optic Systems
|+7,01 %
|?
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|+6,82 %
|?
|?
|?
|Oxford Square Capital
|-5,22 %
|?
|?
|?
|PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (B)
|-6,14 %
|?
|?
|?
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|-10,10 %
|?
|?
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DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -3,80 %
Wochenperformance: -3,80 %
Platz 1
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +6,34 %
Wochenperformance: +6,34 %
Platz 2
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -0,45 %
Wochenperformance: -0,45 %
Platz 3
Silver Tiger Metals
Wochenperformance: -6,14 %
Wochenperformance: -6,14 %
Platz 4
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: +94,09 %
Wochenperformance: +94,09 %
Platz 5
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -20,92 %
Wochenperformance: -20,92 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -12,11 %
Wochenperformance: -12,11 %
Platz 7
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -4,65 %
Wochenperformance: -4,65 %
Platz 8
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +3,23 %
Wochenperformance: +3,23 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,13 %
Wochenperformance: -1,13 %
Platz 10
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -12,79 %
Wochenperformance: -12,79 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -1,40 %
Wochenperformance: -1,40 %
Platz 12
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,45 %
Wochenperformance: +0,45 %
Platz 13
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: -7,21 %
Wochenperformance: -7,21 %
Platz 14
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -3,80 %
Wochenperformance: -3,80 %
Platz 15
Oxford Square Capital
Wochenperformance: +3,06 %
Wochenperformance: +3,06 %
Platz 16
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (B)
Wochenperformance: -6,96 %
Wochenperformance: -6,96 %
Platz 17
Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -18,86 %
Wochenperformance: -18,86 %
Platz 18
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