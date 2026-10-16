Verbio at 20: How an IPO Pioneer Became a Global Green Solutions Leader
From German biofuels to a global bioeconomy: 20 years after its IPO, Verbio is turning its focus to stronger returns and unlocking the full potential of its investments.
Foto: Verbio - Verbio
- Verbio went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 16 October 2006 at an issue price of €14.50 per share.
- Over 20 years, Verbio has grown from a German biofuel producer into an international bioeconomy company, operating eight biorefineries across Europe, North America and Asia.
- Revenue increased from €284.6 million in FY 2005 to €1.87 billion in FY 2025/26; EBITDA reached around €200 million.
- The company’s workforce grew from about 300 to 1,400 employees, while annual production capacity expanded to 710,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 800,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 1,980 GWh of biomethane.
- A new Bitterfeld plant, commissioned in October 2026, adds bio-based speciality chemicals, with capacity of up to 60,000 tonnes per year.
- Verbio’s next priority is to make fuller use of its existing capacity, improve profitability and cash flow, and generate stronger returns from past investments.
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement as of 30 September 2026 (Q1 2026/2027), at Verbio is on 12.11.2026.
The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 28,21EUR and was up +9,68 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,28EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.317,60PKT (+1,66 %).
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