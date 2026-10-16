DAX, SHIFT & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Bill Sikes - dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Battery X Metals
|?
|?
|?
|Allegiance Resources Corporation
|?
|?
|?
|Verbio
|?
|?
|Premier American Uranium
|?
|?
|Moderna
|?
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|290
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|90
|?
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|34
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|32
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|27
|?
|?
|Siemens Energy
|27
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|SHIFT
|+18,27 %
|?
|?
|Verbio
|+13,61 %
|?
|?
|?
|OHB
|+13,11 %
|?
|?
|?
|PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (B)
|-13,16 %
|?
|?
|?
|Omeros
|-14,33 %
|?
|?
|?
|Zalaris
|-15,21 %
|?
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Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +17,39 %
Wochenperformance: +17,39 %
Platz 1
Allegiance Resources Corporation
Wochenperformance: +64,18 %
Wochenperformance: +64,18 %
Platz 2
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Platz 3
Premier American Uranium
Wochenperformance: -6,73 %
Wochenperformance: -6,73 %
Platz 4
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +19,37 %
Wochenperformance: +19,37 %
Platz 5
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -17,76 %
Wochenperformance: -17,76 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,42 %
Wochenperformance: +2,42 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -13,49 %
Wochenperformance: -13,49 %
Platz 8
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -10,63 %
Wochenperformance: -10,63 %
Platz 9
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: +17,42 %
Wochenperformance: +17,42 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -3,72 %
Wochenperformance: -3,72 %
Platz 11
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -4,95 %
Wochenperformance: -4,95 %
Platz 12
SHIFT
Wochenperformance: +14,95 %
Wochenperformance: +14,95 %
Platz 13
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Platz 14
OHB
Wochenperformance: +25,16 %
Wochenperformance: +25,16 %
Platz 15
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (B)
Wochenperformance: -13,04 %
Wochenperformance: -13,04 %
Platz 16
Omeros
Wochenperformance: -11,02 %
Wochenperformance: -11,02 %
Platz 17
Zalaris
Wochenperformance: +8,53 %
Wochenperformance: +8,53 %
Platz 18
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