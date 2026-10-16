DHL Group Lifts Full-Year 2026 Earnings Guidance

DHL raised its 2026 reported Group EBIT outlook to **more than €7.0 billion**, from more than €6.5 billion.

EBIT guidance for the DHL divisions increased to **more than €6.4 billion**; Post & Parcel Germany remains above €900 million, and Group Functions around negative €400 million.

The 2026 free cash flow outlook excluding net M&A rose to **more than €3.2 billion**; planned capital expenditure increased to around €3.6 billion.

In Q3 2026, Group revenue grew by more than 12% year over year to around **€22.6 billion**, while EBIT rose about 16% to approximately €1.71 billion.

DHL Express was a key driver of earnings momentum, with Q3 EBIT of around **€1.035 billion**, supported by yield and cost measures and weight growth.

DHL will review its medium-term guidance of EBIT above €7 billion in a normalized macroeconomic environment in **March 2027**.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at DHL Group is on 05.11.2026.

The price of DHL Group at the time of the news was 58,99EUR and was up +2,06 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.569,00PKT (+0,37 %).





