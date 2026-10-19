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    ALSO Holding Profit Soars 75%; EBITDA €240M (+33%), Revenue €12.4B (+17%)

    ALSO’s profit surged 75% in the first nine months of 2026, as cloud growth and stronger margins put full-year EBITDA on track for the upper end of guidance.

    ALSO Holding Profit Soars 75%; EBITDA €240M (+33%), Revenue €12.4B (+17%)
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • ALSO’s group profit increased by 75% in the first nine months of 2026.
    • Revenue rose 17% year over year to €12.4 billion.
    • EBITDA increased 33% to €240 million.
    • Growth continued across Supply, Solutions and Services, particularly in the Cloud business.
    • Earnings grew faster than revenue, supported by higher margins, productivity improvements and the integration of acquired companies.
    • ALSO expects full-year EBITDA at the upper end of its €300–340 million guidance range and ROCE above 20%.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at ALSO Holding is on 16.02.2027.

    The price of ALSO Holding at the time of the news was 219,00EUR and was up +0,57 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 220,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,57 % since publication.


    ALSO Holding

    +2,41 %
    +3,24 %
    +9,45 %
    +2,18 %
    -11,42 %
    -11,77 %
    -14,40 %
    +178,30 %
    +444,30 %
    ISIN:CH0024590272WKN:A0JJW1
    ALSO Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    ALSO Holding Profit Soars 75%; EBITDA €240M (+33%), Revenue €12.4B (+17%) ALSO’s profit surged 75% in the first nine months of 2026, as cloud growth and stronger margins put full-year EBITDA on track for the upper end of guidance.
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