ALSO Holding Profit Soars 75%; EBITDA €240M (+33%), Revenue €12.4B (+17%)

ALSO’s group profit increased by 75% in the first nine months of 2026.

Revenue rose 17% year over year to €12.4 billion.

EBITDA increased 33% to €240 million.

Growth continued across Supply, Solutions and Services, particularly in the Cloud business.

Earnings grew faster than revenue, supported by higher margins, productivity improvements and the integration of acquired companies.

ALSO expects full-year EBITDA at the upper end of its €300–340 million guidance range and ROCE above 20%.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at ALSO Holding is on 16.02.2027.

The price of ALSO Holding at the time of the news was 219,00EUR and was up +0,57 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 220,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,57 % since publication.





