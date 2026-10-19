DKSH Holding’s NewBridge Deal Fuels Middle East Healthcare Push

DKSH has agreed to acquire 100% of NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for an enterprise value of USD 390 million.

Headquartered in Dubai, NewBridge operates across 14 MENA markets, including key markets Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The acquisition expands DKSH Healthcare beyond Asia Pacific and strengthens its commercialization capabilities in specialty and rare-disease medicines.

NewBridge is expected to generate around USD 385 million in net sales in 2027, with a high-single-digit EBITDA margin.

DKSH expects the deal to boost net sales growth, Core EBIT margin and earnings per share from closing; it will be debt-financed.

Completion is expected by the end of Q1 2027, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at DKSH Holding is on 17.02.2027.

The price of DKSH Holding at the time of the news was 77,00EUR and was up +1,12 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,95EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.





