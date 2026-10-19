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    DKSH Holding’s NewBridge Deal Fuels Middle East Healthcare Push

    DKSH is expanding into MENA healthcare with a USD 390 million deal to acquire NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, bolstering its specialty and rare-disease medicine business.

    DKSH Holding’s NewBridge Deal Fuels Middle East Healthcare Push
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • DKSH has agreed to acquire 100% of NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for an enterprise value of USD 390 million.
    • Headquartered in Dubai, NewBridge operates across 14 MENA markets, including key markets Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
    • The acquisition expands DKSH Healthcare beyond Asia Pacific and strengthens its commercialization capabilities in specialty and rare-disease medicines.
    • NewBridge is expected to generate around USD 385 million in net sales in 2027, with a high-single-digit EBITDA margin.
    • DKSH expects the deal to boost net sales growth, Core EBIT margin and earnings per share from closing; it will be debt-financed.
    • Completion is expected by the end of Q1 2027, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at DKSH Holding is on 17.02.2027.

    The price of DKSH Holding at the time of the news was 77,00EUR and was up +1,12 % compared with the previous day.
    21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,95EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.


    DKSH Holding

    +0,92 %
    +0,06 %
    +10,70 %
    +10,62 %
    +27,46 %
    +26,05 %
    +10,78 %
    +18,19 %
    +81,36 %
    ISIN:CH0126673539WKN:A1JU9U
    DKSH Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    DKSH Holding’s NewBridge Deal Fuels Middle East Healthcare Push DKSH is expanding into MENA healthcare with a USD 390 million deal to acquire NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, bolstering its specialty and rare-disease medicine business.
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