🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNORMA Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NORMA Group
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    NORMA Group Changes Its Dividend Policy: What Investors Need to Know

    NORMA Group is reshaping shareholder returns, revising its dividend policy to support NewNORMA’s growth ambitions while preserving a reliable base payout.

    NORMA Group Changes Its Dividend Policy: What Investors Need to Know
    Foto: NORMA Group
    • NORMA Group’s Management Board has revised its dividend policy to align capital allocation with its NewNORMA strategy.
    • NewNORMA targets average annual revenue growth of 1%–3% from 2026 to 2031, before currency effects; by 2031, it aims for an adjusted EBIT margin above 10% and cash conversion above 70%.
    • From fiscal year 2027, the dividend policy will provide for an annual payout of at least 10% of adjusted Group net income, subject to the company’s economic and liquidity situation and AGM approval.
    • The previous policy targeted a payout of approximately 30% to a maximum of 35% of adjusted consolidated net profit.
    • The revised policy is intended to preserve a reliable base dividend while allowing greater flexibility to invest in profitable growth and potentially buy back shares.
    • Preliminary unaudited Q3 2026 revenue was €207.8 million and the adjusted EBIT margin was 3.7%; the 2026 outlook is confirmed, and the full interim statement is due on November 3, 2026.

    The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,430EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,570EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,91 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.153,04PKT (+0,75 %).


    NORMA Group

    +2,95 %
    +4,10 %
    -9,02 %
    -16,01 %
    +4,03 %
    -1,84 %
    -58,25 %
    -64,74 %
    -25,14 %
    ISIN:DE000A1H8BV3WKN:A1H8BV
    NORMA Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    NORMA Group Changes Its Dividend Policy: What Investors Need to Know NORMA Group is reshaping shareholder returns, revising its dividend policy to support NewNORMA’s growth ambitions while preserving a reliable base payout.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     