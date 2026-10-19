NORMA Group Changes Its Dividend Policy: What Investors Need to Know
NORMA Group is reshaping shareholder returns, revising its dividend policy to support NewNORMA’s growth ambitions while preserving a reliable base payout.
Foto: NORMA Group
- NORMA Group’s Management Board has revised its dividend policy to align capital allocation with its NewNORMA strategy.
- NewNORMA targets average annual revenue growth of 1%–3% from 2026 to 2031, before currency effects; by 2031, it aims for an adjusted EBIT margin above 10% and cash conversion above 70%.
- From fiscal year 2027, the dividend policy will provide for an annual payout of at least 10% of adjusted Group net income, subject to the company’s economic and liquidity situation and AGM approval.
- The previous policy targeted a payout of approximately 30% to a maximum of 35% of adjusted consolidated net profit.
- The revised policy is intended to preserve a reliable base dividend while allowing greater flexibility to invest in profitable growth and potentially buy back shares.
- Preliminary unaudited Q3 2026 revenue was €207.8 million and the adjusted EBIT margin was 3.7%; the 2026 outlook is confirmed, and the full interim statement is due on November 3, 2026.
The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,430EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,570EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,91 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.153,04PKT (+0,75 %).
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