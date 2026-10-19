NORMA Group Unveils NewNORMA Strategy, Sets Ambitious 2031 Targets

By 2031, NORMA Group targets average annual currency-adjusted sales growth of 1–3%, an adjusted EBIT margin above 10%, and cash conversion above 70%.

Its NewNORMA strategy centers on three initiatives: boosting profitable sales, optimizing the manufacturing footprint, and transforming the organization to improve capacity utilization and reduce costs.

The two strategic business units have distinct roles: Mobility & New Energy will focus on competitiveness and cash generation, while Industry Applications will drive growth in attractive markets.

Footprint optimization and transformation measures are expected to deliver additional annualized EBIT savings of approximately €70–90 million by 2031 versus 2026, including €20–30 million from EMEA footprint changes.

NORMA Group is aligning its operating model around the two business units from 2027, giving each end-to-end responsibility for customers, pricing, growth, capacity utilization, and financial performance.

Capital allocation will prioritize balance-sheet strength and profitable organic growth; from fiscal 2027, the dividend policy will target a payout of at least 10% of adjusted Group net income, with potential share buybacks.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,430EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,640EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,36 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.153,04PKT (+0,75 %).





