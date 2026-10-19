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    NORMA Group Unveils NewNORMA Strategy, Sets Ambitious 2031 Targets

    NORMA Group is charting a leaner, more profitable future with NewNORMA, a strategy targeting growth, stronger margins and major cost savings by 2031.

    NORMA Group Unveils NewNORMA Strategy, Sets Ambitious 2031 Targets
    Foto: NORMA Group
    • By 2031, NORMA Group targets average annual currency-adjusted sales growth of 1–3%, an adjusted EBIT margin above 10%, and cash conversion above 70%.
    • Its NewNORMA strategy centers on three initiatives: boosting profitable sales, optimizing the manufacturing footprint, and transforming the organization to improve capacity utilization and reduce costs.
    • The two strategic business units have distinct roles: Mobility & New Energy will focus on competitiveness and cash generation, while Industry Applications will drive growth in attractive markets.
    • Footprint optimization and transformation measures are expected to deliver additional annualized EBIT savings of approximately €70–90 million by 2031 versus 2026, including €20–30 million from EMEA footprint changes.
    • NORMA Group is aligning its operating model around the two business units from 2027, giving each end-to-end responsibility for customers, pricing, growth, capacity utilization, and financial performance.
    • Capital allocation will prioritize balance-sheet strength and profitable organic growth; from fiscal 2027, the dividend policy will target a payout of at least 10% of adjusted Group net income, with potential share buybacks.

    The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,430EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,640EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,36 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.153,04PKT (+0,75 %).


    NORMA Group

    +3,08 %
    +4,10 %
    -9,02 %
    -16,01 %
    +4,03 %
    -1,84 %
    -58,25 %
    -64,74 %
    -25,05 %
    ISIN:DE000A1H8BV3WKN:A1H8BV
    NORMA Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    NORMA Group Unveils NewNORMA Strategy, Sets Ambitious 2031 Targets NORMA Group is charting a leaner, more profitable future with NewNORMA, a strategy targeting growth, stronger margins and major cost savings by 2031.
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