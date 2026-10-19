Vonovia, Steyr Motors & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Zefiro Methane
|?
|?
|?
|FIT GROUP
|?
|?
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
|Silver Tiger Metals
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|?
|?
|ABO Energy
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Vonovia
|108
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|26
|?
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|25
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|17
|?
|?
|Uranium Energy
|15
|?
|?
|ITM Power
|12
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Steyr Motors
|+23,53 %
|?
|?
|?
|Bitzero Holdings
|+8,65 %
|?
|?
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+7,10 %
|?
|?
|?
|HomeToGo
|-3,35 %
|?
|?
|?
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-3,45 %
|?
|?
|?
|Singulus Technologies
|-5,41 %
|?
|?
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Zefiro Methane
Wochenperformance: +13,41 %
Wochenperformance: +13,41 %
Platz 1
FIT GROUP
Wochenperformance: +29,78 %
Wochenperformance: +29,78 %
Platz 2
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +19,05 %
Wochenperformance: +19,05 %
Platz 3
Silver Tiger Metals
Wochenperformance: -10,95 %
Wochenperformance: -10,95 %
Platz 4
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +0,76 %
Wochenperformance: +0,76 %
Platz 5
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: +55,06 %
Wochenperformance: +55,06 %
Platz 6
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +0,76 %
Wochenperformance: +0,76 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,89 %
Wochenperformance: -14,89 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -2,56 %
Wochenperformance: -2,56 %
Platz 9
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -9,67 %
Wochenperformance: -9,67 %
Platz 10
Uranium Energy
Wochenperformance: -12,96 %
Wochenperformance: -12,96 %
Platz 11
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +2,97 %
Wochenperformance: +2,97 %
Platz 12
Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: +26,34 %
Wochenperformance: +26,34 %
Platz 13
Bitzero Holdings
Wochenperformance: -27,67 %
Wochenperformance: -27,67 %
Platz 14
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -22,29 %
Wochenperformance: -22,29 %
Platz 15
HomeToGo
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 16
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: -15,16 %
Wochenperformance: -15,16 %
Platz 17
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: -9,45 %
Wochenperformance: -9,45 %
Platz 18
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