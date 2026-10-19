Ad Pepper Media International: Affiliate Growth Fuels Record Q3 EBITDA

Group Q3 2026 revenue rose 17% to €18.0 million; organic growth was approximately 8%.

Solute revenue increased to €14.4 million, with organic growth of 13%; EBITDA climbed 24% organically to €1.5 million.

Webgains revenue declined 5% to €3.6 million, but its affiliate business grew 6% excluding recently integrated ad pepper activities; segment EBITDA fell to €0.45 million.

Group Q3 EBITDA reached a record €1.35 million, up from €1.18 million a year earlier.

For the first nine months, revenue grew 79% to €53.8 million and EBITDA rose to €4.46 million; organic revenue and EBITDA growth were about 8% and 41%, respectively.

Performance is ahead of plan. Full-year EBITDA guidance remains €6.5–7.5 million, with the company currently expecting the upper half; it has €28.2 million in liquidity and no financial debt.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,7700EUR and was up +2,59 % compared with the previous day.





