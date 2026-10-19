Immunic Taps Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer
As key Phase 3 results approach, Immunic has named Jaa Roberson Chief People Officer to shape its global workforce and support its planned commercial transition.
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- Immunic appointed Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer, effective October 19, 2026; she will report to CEO Erik Lundgren and join the executive leadership team.
- In the newly created role, Roberson will lead global talent and organizational strategy as Immunic builds toward becoming a fully integrated commercial company.
- Her priorities include recruiting and developing specialist talent ahead of the Phase 3 ENSURE results for vidofludimus calcium, expected by the end of 2026, and potential regulatory filings and commercialization.
- Roberson brings more than 20 years of HR leadership experience across biopharma, health insurance, and retail.
- Most recently, she was Chief People Officer at Day One Biopharmaceuticals, helping grow its workforce from 37 to 200 and support its transition from clinical development to commercialization.
- Immunic granted Roberson options to purchase 190,000 common shares; 25% vest after one year, with the remainder vesting monthly over the following 36 months.
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