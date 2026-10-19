FUCHS Pref: 9-Month Results Beat Expectations, 2026 EBIT Outlook Raised

FUCHS expects sales revenue of €3.126 billion and EBIT of €409 million for the first nine months of 2026, up from €2.700 billion and €326 million respectively a year earlier.

Third-quarter EBIT was €149 million, compared with €117 million in Q3 2025, and exceeded the Vara consensus estimate of €116 million.

The 2026 EBIT forecast has been raised to around €500 million, versus the previous range of €460–480 million and 2025 EBIT of €435 million.

The 2026 sales revenue outlook is now around €4.1 billion, up from a previous forecast of well above €3.7 billion.

FUCHS expects year-on-year revenue growth in Q4, but notes seasonal weakness, holiday effects and the impact of Q2 pre-buying may weigh on sales.

The company cautions that volatile market conditions and continuing sales and margin risks mean the strong Q3 results should not be extrapolated; its nine-month report is due on October 30, 2026.

The next important date, Conference call for analysts and investors., at FUCHS Pref is on 30.10.2026.

The price of FUCHS Pref at the time of the news was 45,71EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,38EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,72 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.417,21PKT (-0,35 %).





