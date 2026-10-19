🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFUCHS Pref AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu FUCHS Pref
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FUCHS Pref: 9-Month Results Beat Expectations, 2026 EBIT Outlook Raised

    FUCHS raises its 2026 outlook after third-quarter earnings beat expectations, while warning that market volatility and seasonal headwinds could temper momentum.

    FUCHS Pref: 9-Month Results Beat Expectations, 2026 EBIT Outlook Raised
    Foto: FUCHS PETROLUB
    • FUCHS expects sales revenue of €3.126 billion and EBIT of €409 million for the first nine months of 2026, up from €2.700 billion and €326 million respectively a year earlier.
    • Third-quarter EBIT was €149 million, compared with €117 million in Q3 2025, and exceeded the Vara consensus estimate of €116 million.
    • The 2026 EBIT forecast has been raised to around €500 million, versus the previous range of €460–480 million and 2025 EBIT of €435 million.
    • The 2026 sales revenue outlook is now around €4.1 billion, up from a previous forecast of well above €3.7 billion.
    • FUCHS expects year-on-year revenue growth in Q4, but notes seasonal weakness, holiday effects and the impact of Q2 pre-buying may weigh on sales.
    • The company cautions that volatile market conditions and continuing sales and margin risks mean the strong Q3 results should not be extrapolated; its nine-month report is due on October 30, 2026.

    The next important date, Conference call for analysts and investors., at FUCHS Pref is on 30.10.2026.

    The price of FUCHS Pref at the time of the news was 45,71EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,38EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,72 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.417,21PKT (-0,35 %).


    FUCHS Pref

    -0,49 %
    +2,30 %
    +11,29 %
    +13,46 %
    +13,63 %
    +29,75 %
    +5,78 %
    +11,86 %
    +195,83 %
    ISIN:DE000A3E5D64WKN:A3E5D6
    FUCHS Pref direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FUCHS Pref: 9-Month Results Beat Expectations, 2026 EBIT Outlook Raised FUCHS raises its 2026 outlook after third-quarter earnings beat expectations, while warning that market volatility and seasonal headwinds could temper momentum.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     