Berentzen-Gruppe: 9M 2026 Results and Preliminary Figures

Preliminary 9M 2026 consolidated revenue is expected to reach **€107.6 million**, down from €119.4 million in 9M 2025.

Normalised consolidated **EBIT is expected at €1.3 million**, compared with €5.6 million a year earlier.

Normalised consolidated **EBITDA is expected at €7.9 million**, versus €12.0 million in 9M 2025.

The weaker performance continued into the third quarter, mainly due to lower sales volumes in Germany amid ongoing consumer restraint.

Berentzen confirmed its 2026 full-year forecast: revenue of **€151–156 million**, EBIT of **€3.5–5.0 million**, and EBITDA of **€12.4–13.9 million**.

Final 9M results and further details are scheduled for publication on **October 22, 2026**; the preliminary figures are subject to review by the Supervisory Board’s Finance and Audit Committee.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 22.10.2026.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 6,0200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,9800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,66 % since publication.





