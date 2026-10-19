DAX, Steyr Motors & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Allegiance Resources Corporation
|?
|?
|?
|Zefiro Methane
|?
|?
|?
|Elevate Service Group
|?
|Eutelsat Communications
|?
|?
|Premier American Uranium
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|228
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|54
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|42
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|27
|?
|?
|ITM Power
|24
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|24
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Steyr Motors
|+20,95 %
|?
|?
|?
|Bitzero Holdings
|+20,19 %
|?
|?
|Benz Mining
|+20,08 %
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|-5,80 %
|?
|?
|?
|ASP Isotopes
|-7,00 %
|?
|?
|?
|PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (B)
|-8,63 %
|?
|?
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Allegiance Resources Corporation
Wochenperformance: -18,34 %
Wochenperformance: -18,34 %
Platz 1
Zefiro Methane
Wochenperformance: +16,20 %
Wochenperformance: +16,20 %
Platz 2
Elevate Service Group
Wochenperformance: +5,74 %
Wochenperformance: +5,74 %
Platz 3
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +21,75 %
Wochenperformance: +21,75 %
Platz 4
Premier American Uranium
Wochenperformance: -19,61 %
Wochenperformance: -19,61 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,07 %
Wochenperformance: +0,07 %
Platz 7
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +0,46 %
Wochenperformance: +0,46 %
Platz 8
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,76 %
Wochenperformance: -1,76 %
Platz 10
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: -3,24 %
Wochenperformance: -3,24 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -9,95 %
Wochenperformance: -9,95 %
Platz 12
Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: +24,58 %
Wochenperformance: +24,58 %
Platz 13
Bitzero Holdings
Wochenperformance: -23,27 %
Wochenperformance: -23,27 %
Platz 14
Benz Mining
Wochenperformance: +5,32 %
Wochenperformance: +5,32 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
ASP Isotopes
Wochenperformance: -17,36 %
Wochenperformance: -17,36 %
Platz 17
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (B)
Wochenperformance: -21,74 %
Wochenperformance: -21,74 %
Platz 18
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