Cherry: 9M 2026 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Trail Prior Year; Support Secured

Cherry SE expects adjusted EBITDA of **–€6.9 million** for the first nine months of 2026, compared with **–€11.9 million** in 9M 2025; the prior-year figure excludes €7 million from the sale of Active Key.

Revenue is expected to fall to **€58.9 million** from €70.7 million, mainly because of deliberate channel inventory reduction in the Peripherals segment.

The adjusted EBITDA improvement was driven largely by a **7.4-percentage-point increase in gross margin**, reflecting cost reductions and initial results from Project Blossom.

The reported figures still include the Digital Health segment, which is classified as discontinued operations and is intended to be sold through an ongoing M&A process.

The 9M 2026 Quarterly Statement will not be published on its planned date of **18 November**, as the 2025 audit remains incomplete; a new date will be announced.

Cherry secured a new liquidity commitment of **up to €5 million** from majority shareholder Argand, available until **31 December 2026**.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Cherry is on 18.11.2026.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 1,0330EUR and was down -3,14 % compared with the previous day.





