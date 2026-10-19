🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCherry AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Cherry
    13 Aufrufe 13 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Cherry: 9M 2026 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Trail Prior Year; Support Secured

    Cherry SE expects a narrower adjusted EBITDA loss despite weaker sales, as cost cuts lift margins. Fresh shareholder funding offers support while its quarterly report faces delays.

    Cherry: 9M 2026 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Trail Prior Year; Support Secured
    Foto: nikomsolftwaer - stock.adobe.com
    • Cherry SE expects adjusted EBITDA of **–€6.9 million** for the first nine months of 2026, compared with **–€11.9 million** in 9M 2025; the prior-year figure excludes €7 million from the sale of Active Key.
    • Revenue is expected to fall to **€58.9 million** from €70.7 million, mainly because of deliberate channel inventory reduction in the Peripherals segment.
    • The adjusted EBITDA improvement was driven largely by a **7.4-percentage-point increase in gross margin**, reflecting cost reductions and initial results from Project Blossom.
    • The reported figures still include the Digital Health segment, which is classified as discontinued operations and is intended to be sold through an ongoing M&A process.
    • The 9M 2026 Quarterly Statement will not be published on its planned date of **18 November**, as the 2025 audit remains incomplete; a new date will be announced.
    • Cherry secured a new liquidity commitment of **up to €5 million** from majority shareholder Argand, available until **31 December 2026**.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Cherry is on 18.11.2026.

    The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 1,0330EUR and was down -3,14 % compared with the previous day.


    Cherry

    -0,93 %
    -2,28 %
    -9,70 %
    -14,06 %
    -88,51 %
    -98,53 %
    -99,78 %
    -99,81 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YFJ9WKN:A41YFJ
    Cherry direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Cherry: 9M 2026 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Trail Prior Year; Support Secured Cherry SE expects a narrower adjusted EBITDA loss despite weaker sales, as cost cuts lift margins. Fresh shareholder funding offers support while its quarterly report faces delays.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     