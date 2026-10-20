Q3/26 Net Sales Growth Picks Up Even More Pace
AI-driven semiconductor demand powered Comet’s Q3 surge, with sales and orders climbing sharply as the company raised its full-year outlook.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- **Q3/26 net sales rose 51.9% year over year to CHF 155.6 million**; sales for the first nine months increased 20.0% to CHF 395.5 million.
- **Incoming orders surged 170.0% to CHF 275.6 million**, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.77; a significant portion of the order book is scheduled for delivery into 2027.
- Growth was fueled by the semiconductor industry’s expansion, particularly investment in data centers and AI infrastructure, with demand spreading from logic and DRAM to NAND.
- **Plasma Control Technologies and Industrial X-Ray Modules delivered strong sales growth**; X-Ray Systems sales were slightly lower, though its CA20 advanced-packaging platform continued to progress.
- Comet raised its FY26 guidance to **CHF 570–590 million in net sales** and a **reported EBITDA margin of 17.0%–19.0%**.
- The EBITDA margin outlook includes up to **3 percentage points of one-off costs** related to ramping up the Penang facility and ongoing efficiency improvements.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Comet Holding is on 05.03.2027.
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