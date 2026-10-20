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    ABB and Mitsubishi Electric Team Up to Capture Asia-Pacific Growth

    ABB is powering up its Asian ambitions with a $495 million investment in a low-voltage power distribution joint venture with Mitsubishi Electric.

    ABB and Mitsubishi Electric Team Up to Capture Asia-Pacific Growth
    Foto: Oleksandr Lutsenko - stock.adobe.com
    • ABB and Mitsubishi Electric will form a joint venture focused on low-voltage power distribution solutions for Asian markets.
    • ABB will invest JPY 79 billion (about $495 million) for a controlling 51% stake, and acquire full ownership of Mitsubishi Electric’s related sales operations outside Japan.
    • The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals; ABB may pursue full ownership in the medium term.
    • The partnership aims to strengthen ABB’s position in Japan and expand its reach across Asia-Pacific by combining ABB’s technology and global sales network with Mitsubishi Electric’s local expertise and customer base.
    • Mitsubishi Electric’s business employs about 2,800 people and operates manufacturing sites in Fukuyama, Japan, and Hanoi, Vietnam; its FY2025 sales were around JPY 102 billion (about $640 million).
    • ABB expects the venture to boost earnings per share after the first year and reach an operational EBITA margin of at least 20% within five years.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at ABB is on 20.10.2026.


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