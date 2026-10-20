HUBER+SUHNER Boosts Sales in First Nine Months of 2026
Industry takes the lead as HUBER+SUHNER delivers double-digit sales growth in the first nine months of 2026 and reaffirms its full-year outlook.
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- After the first nine months of 2026, HUBER+SUHNER’s net sales rose 11.3% year on year to CHF 734.1 million; adjusted growth was 10.6%.
- Group order intake was CHF 811.9 million, broadly in line with the strong prior-year period (down 0.8%); the book-to-bill ratio was 1.11.
- The Industry segment led growth: order intake increased 44.7% to CHF 373.3 million and net sales rose 31.0% to CHF 313.9 million.
- Communication net sales declined 4.2% to CHF 208.9 million, an improvement from the 14.1% decline reported at the half-year stage; order intake fell 41.4% to CHF 209.0 million.
- Transportation continued to improve, with order intake up 12.5% to CHF 229.7 million and net sales up 4.7% to CHF 211.3 million.
- HUBER+SUHNER maintained its 2026 outlook: organic sales growth of at least 10% and an EBIT margin of 10.5%–12.0%, assuming no excessive impact from key external factors.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Huber + Suhner is on 16.03.2027.
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