Almonty Industries, Kodiak AI & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Adobe Stock
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
|?
|Zefiro Methane
|?
|?
|?
|Deep Sea Minerals
|?
|?
|ABO Energy
|?
|?
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|?
|?
|SK hynix
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|247
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|41
|?
|?
|?
|ITM Power
|40
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|25
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|18
|?
|?
|Tesla
|17
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Kodiak AI
|+6,24 %
|?
|?
|HomeToGo
|+5,81 %
|?
|?
|?
|UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
|+4,58 %
|?
|?
|?
|Fujikura
|-6,51 %
|?
|?
|?
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
|-7,09 %
|?
|?
|?
|Benz Mining
|-7,85 %
|?
|?
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +69,19 %
Wochenperformance: +69,19 %
Platz 1
Zefiro Methane
Wochenperformance: +12,29 %
Wochenperformance: +12,29 %
Platz 2
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +60,29 %
Wochenperformance: +60,29 %
Platz 3
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -9,63 %
Wochenperformance: -9,63 %
Platz 4
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -19,97 %
Wochenperformance: -19,97 %
Platz 5
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -15,26 %
Wochenperformance: -15,26 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -20,56 %
Wochenperformance: -20,56 %
Platz 7
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -0,79 %
Wochenperformance: -0,79 %
Platz 8
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: -7,55 %
Wochenperformance: -7,55 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +0,27 %
Wochenperformance: +0,27 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -7,27 %
Wochenperformance: -7,27 %
Platz 11
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -3,14 %
Wochenperformance: -3,14 %
Platz 12
Kodiak AI
Wochenperformance: -30,12 %
Wochenperformance: -30,12 %
Platz 13
HomeToGo
Wochenperformance: +0,55 %
Wochenperformance: +0,55 %
Platz 14
UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
Wochenperformance: +3,09 %
Wochenperformance: +3,09 %
Platz 15
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: -18,08 %
Wochenperformance: -18,08 %
Platz 16
Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
Wochenperformance: -17,16 %
Wochenperformance: -17,16 %
Platz 17
Benz Mining
Wochenperformance: -0,37 %
Wochenperformance: -0,37 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte