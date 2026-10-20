🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMensch und Maschine Software AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Mensch und Maschine Software
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Mensch und Maschine Software Unveils Its Q3 2026 Report

    Sales climbed and cash flow strengthened, but Autodesk headwinds weighed on M+M’s nine-month earnings as the company looked to a strong fourth quarter.

    Mensch und Maschine Software Unveils Its Q3 2026 Report
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Group sales rose 6.9% year on year to €189.34 million in the first nine months of 2026.
    • M+M Software revenue increased 8.7% to €93.44 million, while Digitization revenue grew 5.3% to €95.90 million.
    • M+M Software gross profit climbed 8.5% to €84.10 million; Digitization gross profit fell 12.5% to €50.89 million, mainly due to Autodesk-related headwinds.
    • Despite slightly lower group gross profit, leaner costs helped EBITDA rise 3.3% to €46.51 million. EBIT slipped 0.7% to €36.93 million.
    • Net profit decreased 3.7% to €23.38 million, while operating cash flow rose to €27.72 million from €16.62 million a year earlier.
    • The company expects a strong fourth quarter and still sees a chance of reaching the lower half of its 2026 earnings growth target of 11–19%; it also reaffirmed its goal of more than doubling EPS to over 380 cents by 2030.

    The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3 2026 , at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 20.10.2026.

    The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 35,60EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.


    Mensch und Maschine Software

    -2,39 %
    +2,16 %
    +0,14 %
    +2,16 %
    -22,88 %
    -27,53 %
    -46,53 %
    +174,36 %
    +223,72 %
    ISIN:DE0006580806WKN:658080
    Mensch und Maschine Software direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Mensch und Maschine Software Unveils Its Q3 2026 Report Sales climbed and cash flow strengthened, but Autodesk headwinds weighed on M+M’s nine-month earnings as the company looked to a strong fourth quarter.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     