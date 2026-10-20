Mensch und Maschine Software Unveils Its Q3 2026 Report

Group sales rose 6.9% year on year to €189.34 million in the first nine months of 2026.

M+M Software revenue increased 8.7% to €93.44 million, while Digitization revenue grew 5.3% to €95.90 million.

M+M Software gross profit climbed 8.5% to €84.10 million; Digitization gross profit fell 12.5% to €50.89 million, mainly due to Autodesk-related headwinds.

Despite slightly lower group gross profit, leaner costs helped EBITDA rise 3.3% to €46.51 million. EBIT slipped 0.7% to €36.93 million.

Net profit decreased 3.7% to €23.38 million, while operating cash flow rose to €27.72 million from €16.62 million a year earlier.

The company expects a strong fourth quarter and still sees a chance of reaching the lower half of its 2026 earnings growth target of 11–19%; it also reaffirmed its goal of more than doubling EPS to over 380 cents by 2030.

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3 2026 , at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 20.10.2026.

The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 35,60EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.





