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    BRANICKS Group Creditors Vote to Extend Debt Maturity, Clear Restructuring Path

    Branicks has won 99% bondholder backing for a debt overhaul, extending key maturities to 2028 and 2030 and gaining breathing room in a challenging market.

    BRANICKS Group Creditors Vote to Extend Debt Maturity, Clear Restructuring Path
    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • Holders of Branicks Group AG’s €400 million bond, originally due in 2026, voted 99% in favor of restructuring the company’s liabilities.
    • The restructuring plan extends maturities: €375 million will be due on September 30, 2030, and a further €220 million on September 30, 2028.
    • The plan covers liabilities from bonds, promissory note loans, and registered bonds.
    • Branicks aims to implement the restructuring by the end of 2026, with March 31, 2027, as the latest target date.
    • The company says the creditors’ approval gives it more time to refocus on its business and pursue opportunities in a challenging market.
    • Branicks terminated, by mutual agreement, consulting contracts with MDC Matthias Danne Consulting and BLACKLAKE Management Partners; both firms have since entered service agreements with a creditor-financed company.

    The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at BRANICKS Group is on 31.12.2026.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,4975EUR and was up +36,68 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,5060EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,71 % since publication.


    BRANICKS Group

    +39,01 %
    +170,14 %
    +10,04 %
    -48,88 %
    -70,37 %
    -83,48 %
    -96,35 %
    -92,88 %
    -97,85 %
    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
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    BRANICKS Group Creditors Vote to Extend Debt Maturity, Clear Restructuring Path Branicks has won 99% bondholder backing for a debt overhaul, extending key maturities to 2028 and 2030 and gaining breathing room in a challenging market.
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