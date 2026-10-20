BRANICKS Group Creditors Extend Maturity, Clear Path to Restructuring

Holders of Branicks’ €400 million bond, originally due in 2026, approved the restructuring with 99% of votes cast.

The restructuring extends the maturity of €375 million in liabilities to September 30, 2030, and a further €220 million to September 30, 2038.

The plan is intended to take effect by the end of 2026, or by March 31, 2027, at the latest.

Technical requirements for implementing the restructuring still need to be clarified in the coming weeks.

Branicks says the creditors’ approval gives it time to refocus on its business and pursue opportunities in a challenging market.

The company mutually terminated consulting agreements with MDC Matthias Danne Consulting and BLACKLAKE Management Partners; both firms have entered service agreements with a creditor-financed company.

The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at BRANICKS Group is on 31.12.2026.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,4915EUR and was up +35,03 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,5060EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,95 % since publication.





