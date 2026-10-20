Almonty Industries, Hertz Global Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: DIC Asset AG
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
|?
|Allegiance Resources Corporation
|?
|?
|?
|Kuros Biosciences
|?
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
|Verbio
|?
|?
|OHB
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|282
|?
|?
|?
|DAX
|248
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|77
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|23
|?
|?
|Heidelberg Pharma
|20
|?
|?
|Verbio
|19
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Hertz Global Holdings
|+14,82 %
|?
|?
|Equifax
|+10,33 %
|?
|?
|?
|Voltatron
|+10,11 %
|?
|?
|?
|Bitzero Holdings
|-12,21 %
|?
|?
|Singulus Technologies
|-12,66 %
|?
|?
|?
|SCP Standard Capital Partners
|-12,78 %
|?
|?
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BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +122,75 %
Wochenperformance: +122,75 %
Platz 1
Allegiance Resources Corporation
Wochenperformance: -62,00 %
Wochenperformance: -62,00 %
Platz 2
Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: -1,59 %
Wochenperformance: -1,59 %
Platz 3
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +7,00 %
Wochenperformance: +7,00 %
Platz 4
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +2,95 %
Wochenperformance: +2,95 %
Platz 5
OHB
Wochenperformance: +18,25 %
Wochenperformance: +18,25 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -24,48 %
Wochenperformance: -24,48 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,68 %
Wochenperformance: -0,68 %
Platz 8
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -1,64 %
Wochenperformance: -1,64 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +0,36 %
Wochenperformance: +0,36 %
Platz 10
Heidelberg Pharma
Wochenperformance: -6,58 %
Wochenperformance: -6,58 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +2,95 %
Wochenperformance: +2,95 %
Platz 12
Hertz Global Holdings
Wochenperformance: +7,32 %
Wochenperformance: +7,32 %
Platz 13
Equifax
Wochenperformance: +7,04 %
Wochenperformance: +7,04 %
Platz 14
Voltatron
Wochenperformance: -12,04 %
Wochenperformance: -12,04 %
Platz 15
Bitzero Holdings
Wochenperformance: -7,64 %
Wochenperformance: -7,64 %
Platz 16
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: -22,69 %
Wochenperformance: -22,69 %
Platz 17
SCP Standard Capital Partners
Wochenperformance: -27,16 %
Wochenperformance: -27,16 %
Platz 18
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