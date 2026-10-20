adidas Posts Record Results, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook

adidas’ third-quarter revenue rose 9% to a record €7.252 billion; currency-neutral growth was 7%.

Gross margin increased by 2.5 percentage points to 54.3%, while operating profit climbed 37% to a record €1.008 billion.

A roughly €200 million refund of U.S. tariffs contributed to the margin improvement, alongside healthy full-price sales; unfavorable currency movements were a drag.

adidas expects full-year 2026 currency-neutral revenue growth of 9% to 10%.

The company now forecasts full-year operating profit of around €2.5 billion, up from its previous outlook of around €2.3 billion, after planning to reinvest about €100 million in the fourth quarter.

adidas will publish its final third-quarter results on October 29, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at adidas is on 29.10.2026.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.432,00PKT (+0,87 %).





