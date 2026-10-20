adidas Posts Record Results, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
Record sales and surging profits powered adidas through the third quarter, prompting the sportswear giant to raise its 2026 profit outlook despite currency headwinds.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- adidas’ third-quarter revenue rose 9% to a record €7.252 billion; currency-neutral growth was 7%.
- Gross margin increased by 2.5 percentage points to 54.3%, while operating profit climbed 37% to a record €1.008 billion.
- A roughly €200 million refund of U.S. tariffs contributed to the margin improvement, alongside healthy full-price sales; unfavorable currency movements were a drag.
- adidas expects full-year 2026 currency-neutral revenue growth of 9% to 10%.
- The company now forecasts full-year operating profit of around €2.5 billion, up from its previous outlook of around €2.3 billion, after planning to reinvest about €100 million in the fourth quarter.
- adidas will publish its final third-quarter results on October 29, 2026.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at adidas is on 29.10.2026.
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