tZERO Enters Derivatives With CFTC Approval for DCO
tZERO’s derivatives ambitions just cleared a key hurdle: CFTC approval for its clearing arm, with its trading venue application still awaiting a decision.
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- On October 20, 2026, the CFTC approved tZERO DCO, LLC, as a registered derivatives clearing organization (DCO).
- tZERO’s separate application to register as a derivatives contract market (DCM) is still pending and is expected to be approved shortly.
- The approvals are intended to expand tZERO’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform from securities and tokenized assets into derivatives.
- Potential products include event contracts, tokenized and conventional derivatives, perpetual futures, and other crypto products, subject to regulatory approvals and operational readiness.
- Institutional clients could use tZERO’s trading and clearing infrastructure to develop multi-asset offerings, including modular integrations and white-label solutions.
- A DCO clears and settles derivatives transactions and manages counterparty credit risk; tZERO said it applied for both DCO and DCM registrations in September 2025.
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