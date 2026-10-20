NEXTDC Revises FY27 Outlook After M3 Melbourne Power Delay
Power delays are reshaping NEXTDC’s growth plans, pushing back its Melbourne expansion, slashing FY27 forecasts and prompting a review of capital spending.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Jemena’s delayed electricity network works mean the next increase in power supply to NEXTDC’s M3 Melbourne data centre is now expected in FY28, postponing the delivery and billing of contracted capacity.
- FY27 net revenue guidance was cut to A$475–500 million from A$615–640 million, and Underlying EBITDA guidance to A$245–265 million from A$385–410 million; both exclude affected M3 contracts, which contributed about A$140 million to each prior forecast.
- FY27 capital expenditure guidance was reduced to A$4.5–5.0 billion from A$5.25–5.75 billion, with spending refocused on near-term contracted capacity.
- NEXTDC had A$8.675 billion of liquidity at 30 September 2026 and remained compliant with its financial covenants.
- The planning decision for M3 Stages 6 and 7 is now expected in 2027, after the Victorian State election; later grid-supply projects may also delay capacity growth beyond FY28.
- NEXTDC has paused new development projects and land acquisitions, is reviewing its capital expenditure program, and plans to report the review’s outcome by its 20 November 2026 AGM.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Nextdc is on 25.02.2027.
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