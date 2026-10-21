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    Forbo Unveils Transformation Roadmap and 2029 Targets at First CMD

    Forbo is charting a new course, putting customers, innovation and operational excellence at the heart of its drive for profitable growth and stronger margins.

    Forbo Unveils Transformation Roadmap and 2029 Targets at First CMD
    Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
    • Forbo unveiled its transformation roadmap at its first Capital Markets Day in Zurich on October 21, 2026, aiming to restore sustainable profitable growth and strengthen financial performance.
    • The strategy focuses on three priorities: profitable growth, stronger financial performance, and investment in culture, people development and innovation.
    • Forbo will shift from a product-led approach to sharper customer and market-segment focus, supported by stronger sales management, operational improvements, productivity gains and disciplined pricing.
    • For 2027–2029, the Group targets average annual net sales growth of 3%–5% in local currencies and an EBIT margin above 10% by 2029.
    • The divisions have separate growth targets: Flooring Systems aims for 3%–5% annual sales growth and Movement Systems for 4%–6%; both target an EBIT margin above 10% by 2029.
    • Capital allocation will prioritize profitable organic growth, a 40%–50% dividend payout ratio and selective evaluation of M&A opportunities.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Forbo Holding is on 02.03.2027.


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    ISIN:CH0003541510WKN:871047
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    Forbo Unveils Transformation Roadmap and 2029 Targets at First CMD Forbo is charting a new course, putting customers, innovation and operational excellence at the heart of its drive for profitable growth and stronger margins.
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