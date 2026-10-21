Forbo Unveils Transformation Roadmap and 2029 Targets at First CMD
Forbo is charting a new course, putting customers, innovation and operational excellence at the heart of its drive for profitable growth and stronger margins.
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- Forbo unveiled its transformation roadmap at its first Capital Markets Day in Zurich on October 21, 2026, aiming to restore sustainable profitable growth and strengthen financial performance.
- The strategy focuses on three priorities: profitable growth, stronger financial performance, and investment in culture, people development and innovation.
- Forbo will shift from a product-led approach to sharper customer and market-segment focus, supported by stronger sales management, operational improvements, productivity gains and disciplined pricing.
- For 2027–2029, the Group targets average annual net sales growth of 3%–5% in local currencies and an EBIT margin above 10% by 2029.
- The divisions have separate growth targets: Flooring Systems aims for 3%–5% annual sales growth and Movement Systems for 4%–6%; both target an EBIT margin above 10% by 2029.
- Capital allocation will prioritize profitable organic growth, a 40%–50% dividend payout ratio and selective evaluation of M&A opportunities.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Forbo Holding is on 02.03.2027.
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