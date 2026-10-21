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    Zehnder Liquidates China JV and Steps Up Cost-Cutting

    Zehnder is reshaping its China business, closing its joint venture with BBMG near Beijing and consolidating operations in Pinghu to streamline structures and boost profitability.

    Zehnder Liquidates China JV and Steps Up Cost-Cutting
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Zehnder Group and BBMG have decided to liquidate their China joint venture, Zehnder (China) Indoor Climate Co., Ltd., founded in 1995.
    • Ventilation production at the Dachang site near Beijing will be discontinued, with an orderly closure expected shortly.
    • The changes will cut approximately 80 jobs: around 30 office-based and 50 production-related positions.
    • Zehnder will consolidate its Chinese operations through its existing joint venture in Pinghu, near Shanghai, to streamline structures and improve profitability.
    • Restructuring and write-off costs are expected to total about EUR 8 million, including EUR 3 million affecting cash flow; annual savings are forecast at around EUR 1.5 million.
    • Future China activities will focus on ventilation, heat exchangers and climate solutions; Fortuneway’s profitable heat exchanger business is unaffected.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Zehnder Group (A) is on 25.02.2027.


    Zehnder Group (A)

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    ISIN:CH0276534614WKN:A14RXU
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    Zehnder Liquidates China JV and Steps Up Cost-Cutting Zehnder is reshaping its China business, closing its joint venture with BBMG near Beijing and consolidating operations in Pinghu to streamline structures and boost profitability.
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