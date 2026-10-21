Zehnder Liquidates China JV and Steps Up Cost-Cutting
Zehnder is reshaping its China business, closing its joint venture with BBMG near Beijing and consolidating operations in Pinghu to streamline structures and boost profitability.
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- Zehnder Group and BBMG have decided to liquidate their China joint venture, Zehnder (China) Indoor Climate Co., Ltd., founded in 1995.
- Ventilation production at the Dachang site near Beijing will be discontinued, with an orderly closure expected shortly.
- The changes will cut approximately 80 jobs: around 30 office-based and 50 production-related positions.
- Zehnder will consolidate its Chinese operations through its existing joint venture in Pinghu, near Shanghai, to streamline structures and improve profitability.
- Restructuring and write-off costs are expected to total about EUR 8 million, including EUR 3 million affecting cash flow; annual savings are forecast at around EUR 1.5 million.
- Future China activities will focus on ventilation, heat exchangers and climate solutions; Fortuneway’s profitable heat exchanger business is unaffected.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Zehnder Group (A) is on 25.02.2027.
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