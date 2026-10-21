FRIEDRICH VORWERK EBITDA Soars 58% to €80.9M, Raises 2026 Outlook
Profits surged in Q3 2026 as EBITDA jumped 58%, outpacing revenue growth. Strong cash reserves and a robust order backlog supported a higher full-year forecast.
Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
- Q3 2026 EBITDA rose 58% year over year to €80.9 million, while revenue increased 13% to €228.3 million.
- For the first nine months, EBITDA grew about 64% to €173.4 million and revenue rose 12% to €565.6 million.
- Nine-month production output increased 40.1% to €791.7 million; net cash reached €262.7 million at 30 September 2026.
- Profitability improved mainly due to a higher contribution from joint ventures and a lower cost-of-materials ratio.
- Nine-month order intake was €451.4 million. The order backlog stood at €907.2 million, or €1,245.5 million including joint ventures.
- The company raised its 2026 forecast to revenue of €760–790 million and EBITDA of €220–230 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Friedrich Vorwerk Group is on 12.11.2026.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.198,75PKT (+0,08 %).
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