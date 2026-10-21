INTERSHOP Communications Unveils First Nine Months of 2026 Results
Intershop’s cost cuts restored positive EBIT despite falling revenue, while cloud orders jumped 29% in the first nine months of 2026.
Foto: INTERSHOP Communications AG
- Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 fell to EUR 23.4 million from EUR 25.2 million a year earlier, while EBIT improved to a positive EUR 0.2 million from a loss of EUR 1.4 million.
- Cloud revenue increased 2% to EUR 15.7 million, accounting for 67% of total revenue.
- Incoming cloud orders rose 29% to EUR 14.2 million. Cloud ARR reached EUR 20.3 million, up 3% year on year, and net new ARR improved to EUR 0.5 million in the third quarter.
- Cost-cutting reduced total expenses by 13% to EUR 23.2 million; Intershop recorded its third consecutive quarter of positive EBIT.
- Operating cash flow increased to EUR 3.6 million from EUR 1.6 million, while cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 9.6 million.
- Intershop confirmed its 2026 forecast: cloud orders and net new ARR are expected to remain at last year’s levels, revenue is projected to decline at a slightly slower rate, and EBIT is expected to be balanced.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at INTERSHOP Communications is on 21.10.2026.
The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,4400EUR and was up +2,67 % compared with the previous
day.
+2,67 %
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