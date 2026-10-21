Almonty Industries, Super Micro Computer & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: DIC Asset AG
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Super Micro Computer
|?
|?
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|?
|?
|?
|SpaceX
|?
|?
|Eutelsat Communications
|?
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
|BYD
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|145
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|74
|?
|?
|?
|Micron Technology
|29
|?
|?
|Kuros Biosciences
|26
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|23
|?
|?
|mutares
|22
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Super Micro Computer
|+17,02 %
|?
|?
|?
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals
|+10,68 %
|?
|?
|?
|SpaceX
|+9,72 %
|?
|?
|?
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|-5,99 %
|?
|?
|?
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|-6,26 %
|?
|?
|?
|Intuitive Surgical
|-7,57 %
|?
|?
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Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -3,10 %
Wochenperformance: -3,10 %
Platz 1
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +118,57 %
Wochenperformance: +118,57 %
Platz 2
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +2,70 %
Wochenperformance: +2,70 %
Platz 3
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +23,59 %
Wochenperformance: +23,59 %
Platz 4
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: -9,88 %
Wochenperformance: -9,88 %
Platz 5
BYD
Wochenperformance: -2,53 %
Wochenperformance: -2,53 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -18,49 %
Wochenperformance: -18,49 %
Platz 7
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -0,21 %
Wochenperformance: -0,21 %
Platz 8
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -3,28 %
Wochenperformance: -3,28 %
Platz 9
Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Platz 10
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +5,54 %
Wochenperformance: +5,54 %
Platz 11
mutares
Wochenperformance: +8,49 %
Wochenperformance: +8,49 %
Platz 12
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -3,10 %
Wochenperformance: -3,10 %
Platz 13
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +9,47 %
Wochenperformance: +9,47 %
Platz 14
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +2,70 %
Wochenperformance: +2,70 %
Platz 15
Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -17,45 %
Wochenperformance: -17,45 %
Platz 16
Telix Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -4,44 %
Wochenperformance: -4,44 %
Platz 17
Intuitive Surgical
Wochenperformance: -4,37 %
Wochenperformance: -4,37 %
Platz 18
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