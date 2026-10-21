Q1 preview: Strong start supports FY26/27 outlook

VERBIO is set for a strong start to FY26/27, with Q1'26/27 EBITDA expected to quadruple yoy to € 61.5m (eNuW), supported by stronger European biodiesel and ethanol spreads, higher utilisation as Nevada continues to ramp up, and significantly higher German GHG quota prices. Nevertheless, EBITDA is seen c. 11% below Q4’25/26, adjusted for the € 19m reversal of GHG quota inventory impairments. This mainly reflects normalising European ethanol spreads (eNuW: c. € 230/t vs c. € 380/t in Q4). While GHG quota market prices have continued to rise qoq, we expect a higher share of deliveries under fixed-price bilateral contracts rather than spot sales, keeping realised prices broadly stable qoq.

Biodiesel EBITDA is expected to increase 60% yoy to € 36.1m, with broadly equal contributions to growth from higher market spreads (+70% yoy to € 184/t, eNuW) and higher GHG quota prices (eNuW: € 430/t CO₂, up c. € 280/t yoy). Biodiesel spreads have recovered sharply after approaching break-even in April–June, when vegetable oil prices initially reacted more strongly than biodiesel prices to expectations of higher renewable fuel demand following regulatory changes in Europe and the US (Germany’s RED III implementation and higher US renewable fuel blending obligations for 2026–27 under the RFS). Market spreads are expected to improve further sequentially in Q2 to above € 250/t (eNuW), although the timing of feedstock purchases and biodiesel sales may affect realised margins.