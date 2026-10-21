Lenzing Successfully Completes Capital Increase: What It Means for Investors
With EUR 301.2 million raised and 99% of subscription rights exercised, Lenzing is strengthening its finances and advancing its “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy.
Foto: Lenzing Group
- Lenzing successfully completed a rights-based capital increase, issuing 34,756,362 new shares at EUR 8.65 each and raising approximately EUR 301.2 million gross.
- Shareholders subscribed for 34,411,626 shares, representing a 99% subscription-rights exercise rate; the remaining shares were sold on the market.
- The B&C Group–Suzano syndicate subscribed for 18,159,291 shares (about 52.25% of the offering), while Oberbank subscribed for 1,344,177 shares (about 3.87%).
- Lenzing will use the proceeds to strengthen its capital structure and support its “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy.
- The strategy aims to expand nonwovens, focus textiles on premium segments and strategic partnerships, and strengthen the pulp and biorefinery business.
- Lenzing’s medium-term targets include increasing EBITDA by EUR 150 million, reaching a 20–25% EBITDA margin, and reducing net leverage below 2.5x EBITDA; share settlement and trading are expected on 23 October 2026, subject to registration.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 9,9950EUR and was down -5,35 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
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