Lenzing Successfully Completes Capital Increase: What It Means for Investors

Lenzing successfully completed a rights-based capital increase, issuing 34,756,362 new shares at EUR 8.65 each and raising approximately EUR 301.2 million gross.

Shareholders subscribed for 34,411,626 shares, representing a 99% subscription-rights exercise rate; the remaining shares were sold on the market.

The B&C Group–Suzano syndicate subscribed for 18,159,291 shares (about 52.25% of the offering), while Oberbank subscribed for 1,344,177 shares (about 3.87%).

Lenzing will use the proceeds to strengthen its capital structure and support its “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy.

The strategy aims to expand nonwovens, focus textiles on premium segments and strategic partnerships, and strengthen the pulp and biorefinery business.

Lenzing’s medium-term targets include increasing EBITDA by EUR 150 million, reaching a 20–25% EBITDA margin, and reducing net leverage below 2.5x EBITDA; share settlement and trading are expected on 23 October 2026, subject to registration.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 9,9950EUR and was down -5,35 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.





