MBB Lifts Q3 Adjusted EBITDA 25% to €84M, Raises Margin Outlook to 22–24%
Powered by Friedrich Vorwerk, MBB delivered stronger Q3 earnings despite flat revenue, prompting the group to raise its full-year EBITDA margin outlook.
Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
- MBB’s adjusted EBITDA rose 24.7% year-on-year to €84.0 million in Q3 2026, while revenue remained broadly stable at €318.1 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 5.1 percentage points to 26.3%.
- Friedrich Vorwerk was the main driver, with adjusted EBITDA rising to €80.9 million from €51.3 million a year earlier.
- In the first nine months, adjusted EBITDA grew 40.0% to €201.1 million; revenue was €854.1 million and the margin reached 23.5%.
- Group net liquidity was €793.4 million at the end of Q3, including €454.7 million at the holding company.
- MBB raised its adjusted EBITDA margin forecast to 22–24%, from 18–20%, while maintaining its revenue outlook of €1.1–1.2 billion.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at MBB is on 12.11.2026.
The price of MBB at the time of the news was 187,70EUR and was up +3,87 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.237,88PKT (+0,22 %).
+3,88 %
+1,77 %
+7,21 %
+6,47 %
+8,85 %
+152,26 %
+38,65 %
+377,40 %
+1.461,67 %
Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte