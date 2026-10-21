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    MBB Lifts Q3 Adjusted EBITDA 25% to €84M, Raises Margin Outlook to 22–24%

    Powered by Friedrich Vorwerk, MBB delivered stronger Q3 earnings despite flat revenue, prompting the group to raise its full-year EBITDA margin outlook.

    MBB Lifts Q3 Adjusted EBITDA 25% to €84M, Raises Margin Outlook to 22–24%
    Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
    • MBB’s adjusted EBITDA rose 24.7% year-on-year to €84.0 million in Q3 2026, while revenue remained broadly stable at €318.1 million.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 5.1 percentage points to 26.3%.
    • Friedrich Vorwerk was the main driver, with adjusted EBITDA rising to €80.9 million from €51.3 million a year earlier.
    • In the first nine months, adjusted EBITDA grew 40.0% to €201.1 million; revenue was €854.1 million and the margin reached 23.5%.
    • Group net liquidity was €793.4 million at the end of Q3, including €454.7 million at the holding company.
    • MBB raised its adjusted EBITDA margin forecast to 22–24%, from 18–20%, while maintaining its revenue outlook of €1.1–1.2 billion.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at MBB is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of MBB at the time of the news was 187,70EUR and was up +3,87 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.237,88PKT (+0,22 %).


    MBB

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    ISIN:DE000A0ETBQ4WKN:A0ETBQ
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    MBB Lifts Q3 Adjusted EBITDA 25% to €84M, Raises Margin Outlook to 22–24% Powered by Friedrich Vorwerk, MBB delivered stronger Q3 earnings despite flat revenue, prompting the group to raise its full-year EBITDA margin outlook.
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