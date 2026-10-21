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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsq.beyond AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu q.beyond
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    q.beyond Cuts 2026 Outlook as Q3 EBITDA Falls YoY

    q.beyond cut its 2026 outlook as AI transformation costs weighed on Q3 earnings, while stable revenue and expected savings point to brighter prospects for 2027.

    q.beyond Cuts 2026 Outlook as Q3 EBITDA Falls YoY
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Third-quarter 2026 EBITDA was **€−4.8 million**, down from €3.0 million a year earlier; this included €4.3 million in provisions for the accelerated AI transformation. Excluding those one-off costs, EBITDA was €−0.5 million.
    • Third-quarter revenue was broadly unchanged at **€43.2 million**, compared with €43.6 million in Q3 2025.
    • q.beyond cut its 2026 EBITDA forecast to **€−4 million to €−2 million**, from €3 million to €7 million previously.
    • The company now expects 2026 revenue of **€174 million to €178 million**, versus its previous forecast of €176 million to €180 million.
    • The forecast revision reflects higher licence costs, additional spending on internal digitalisation and AI, and delays to projects that will no longer contribute earnings this year.
    • From 2027, the AI transformation is expected to deliver around **€7 million in annual savings**. Q3 new orders reached €49.7 million, and the company expects revenue and EBITDA growth next year while maintaining its outlook for positive net income and free cash flow.

    The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2026 quarterly statement, at q.beyond is on 09.11.2026.

    The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,1800EUR and was down -6,47 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,89 % since publication.


    q.beyond

    -8,24 %
    -5,36 %
    -9,14 %
    -9,66 %
    -19,19 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YDG0WKN:A41YDG
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