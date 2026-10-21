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    Jenoptik Lifts 2026 EBITDA Margin Outlook to 22% After Strong Q3

    Strong semiconductor demand boosts Jenoptik’s confidence as it raises its 2026 EBITDA margin outlook to around 22%, while keeping its revenue growth forecast unchanged.

    Jenoptik Lifts 2026 EBITDA Margin Outlook to 22% After Strong Q3
    Foto: Martin Schutt - dpa-Zentralbild
    • Jenoptik raised its FY2026 EBITDA margin outlook to around 22%, up from the previous range of 20–21%.
    • The Group’s EBITDA margin reached approximately 22% in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 17.5% a year earlier.
    • Strong demand in OEM businesses—particularly from the semiconductor equipment industry—supported performance.
    • The revenue growth forecast remains unchanged at 5–9% year over year for 2026.
    • In the first nine months, order intake rose to €1.1 billion from €777.3 million; revenue exceeded €800 million, versus €753.2 million a year earlier.
    • Nine-month EBITDA was nearly €180 million, up from €131.8 million; Jenoptik plans to publish its full nine-month results on November 10, 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Jenoptik is on 10.11.2026.

    The price of Jenoptik at the time of the news was 39,23EUR and was up +8,64 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,42EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.586,92PKT (+0,27 %).


    Jenoptik

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    -1,85 %
    +1,14 %
    +94,15 %
    +91,12 %
    +21,15 %
    +148,46 %
    +96,08 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NB601WKN:A2NB60
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    Jenoptik Lifts 2026 EBITDA Margin Outlook to 22% After Strong Q3 Strong semiconductor demand boosts Jenoptik’s confidence as it raises its 2026 EBITDA margin outlook to around 22%, while keeping its revenue growth forecast unchanged.
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