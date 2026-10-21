DAX, 2020 Bulkers & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Atos Group
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Super Micro Computer
|💬
|📰
|FIT GROUP
|💬
|📰
|Newcore Gold
|💬
|📰
|Allegiance Resources Corporation
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|156
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|132
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos Group
|66
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|38
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|28
|💬
|📰
|INTERSHOP Communications
|23
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|2020 Bulkers
|+18,41 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Atos Group
|+16,42 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Super Micro Computer
|+12,18 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Pihlajalinna
|-15,73 %
|📰
|🟥
|Swedencare
|-19,05 %
|📰
|🟥
|Nextdc
|-38,93 %
|📰
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Platz 1
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +66,20 %
Wochenperformance: +66,20 %
Platz 2
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -6,95 %
Wochenperformance: -6,95 %
Platz 3
FIT GROUP
Wochenperformance: -2,55 %
Wochenperformance: -2,55 %
Platz 4
Newcore Gold
Wochenperformance: -6,27 %
Wochenperformance: -6,27 %
Platz 5
Allegiance Resources Corporation
Wochenperformance: -51,27 %
Wochenperformance: -51,27 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,86 %
Wochenperformance: +0,86 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -17,19 %
Wochenperformance: -17,19 %
Platz 8
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +0,12 %
Wochenperformance: +0,12 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,77 %
Wochenperformance: -1,77 %
Platz 11
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: +3,14 %
Wochenperformance: +3,14 %
Platz 12
2020 Bulkers
Wochenperformance: +80,09 %
Wochenperformance: +80,09 %
Platz 13
Platz 14
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -6,95 %
Wochenperformance: -6,95 %
Platz 15
Pihlajalinna
Wochenperformance: -18,41 %
Wochenperformance: -18,41 %
Platz 16
Swedencare
Wochenperformance: -17,97 %
Wochenperformance: -17,97 %
Platz 17
Nextdc
Wochenperformance: -42,52 %
Wochenperformance: -42,52 %
Platz 18
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