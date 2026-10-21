Leifheit Revises 2026 Forecast: What Investors Need to Know

Leifheit revised its 2026 outlook following preliminary nine-month results, continued market decline and accelerated implementation of its FOCUS performance program.

Full-year turnover is now expected to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage compared with 2025 revenue of €232.6 million; previously, only a slight decline was forecast.

The company now expects full-year EBIT of between **–€5 million and –€6 million**, including approximately **€7 million in special items**.

Excluding special items, full-year EBIT is forecast at approximately **€1 million to €2 million**. The Supervisory Board also decided to reduce the Management Board from three members to two to lower costs.

Full-year free cash flow is now expected to be **–€1 million to –€2 million**, compared with the previous forecast of zero and €6.4 million in 2025.

Preliminary results for the first nine months showed turnover of **€169.1 million** (2025: €179.0 million) and EBIT of **–€2.9 million** (2025: €5.4 million); Q3 EBIT was **–€0.2 million**.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Leifheit is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 9,7100EUR and was down -2,26 % compared with the previous day.





